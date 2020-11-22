Radware Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDWR) Shares Sold by NorthCoast Asset Management LLC

NorthCoast Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Radware Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDWR) by 83.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,445 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 104,396 shares during the period. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Radware were worth $496,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Glenmede Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in shares of Radware during the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Radware by 33.1% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,032 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 2,244 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Radware during the second quarter valued at approximately $253,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Radware by 71.1% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 11,115 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 4,620 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Radware by 13.6% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 13,742 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 1,645 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:RDWR opened at $25.07 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.46. The firm has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of 69.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 0.82. Radware Ltd. has a 12-month low of $16.02 and a 12-month high of $26.99.

Radware (NASDAQ:RDWR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The information technology services provider reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.01. Radware had a net margin of 7.12% and a return on equity of 5.88%. The firm had revenue of $62.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.16 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.25 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Radware Ltd. will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Radware from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Radware in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Radware from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Radware in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.50.

Radware Ltd. develops, manufactures, and markets cyber security and application delivery solutions for applications in physical, virtual, cloud, and software defined data centers worldwide. The company offers DefensePro, a real-time network attack prevention device; AppWall, a Web application firewall; and DefenseFlow, a cyber-command and control application.

