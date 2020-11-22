Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN) Shares Sold by FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC

FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN) by 38.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,759 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,113 shares during the quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Radian Group were worth $26,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Radian Group by 16.0% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,509 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $163,000 after acquiring an additional 1,453 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its position in Radian Group by 9.6% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 27,400 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $425,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in Radian Group by 23.2% in the third quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 13,084 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $191,000 after buying an additional 2,467 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its position in Radian Group by 8.9% in the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 35,500 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $550,000 after buying an additional 2,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank boosted its position in Radian Group by 6.8% in the second quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 46,315 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $718,000 after buying an additional 2,940 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on RDN shares. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Radian Group in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of Radian Group in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating on shares of Radian Group in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Radian Group from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, B. Riley upped their price objective on Radian Group from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.20.

Shares of NYSE:RDN opened at $18.79 on Friday. Radian Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.53 and a 1 year high of $26.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $17.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.84.

Radian Group (NYSE:RDN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The insurance provider reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.11. Radian Group had a return on equity of 10.99% and a net margin of 30.45%. The firm had revenue of $375.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $327.40 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.81 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Radian Group Inc. will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 20th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.66%. Radian Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.58%.

Radian Group Profile

Radian Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage and real estate services business in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Mortgage Insurance and Services. The Mortgage Insurance segment offers credit-related insurance coverage, primarily through private mortgage insurance on residential first-lien mortgage loans, as well as other credit risk management solutions to mortgage lending institutions and mortgage credit investors.

