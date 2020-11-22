Ra Medical Systems (NYSE:RMED) Stock Rating Upgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Ra Medical Systems (NYSE:RMED) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other analysts have also commented on RMED. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Ra Medical Systems to $25.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised Ra Medical Systems from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $6.25 target price for the company in a report on Saturday, August 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Ra Medical Systems currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $29.69.

Get Ra Medical Systems alerts:

RMED stock opened at $6.39 on Wednesday. Ra Medical Systems has a twelve month low of $4.25 and a twelve month high of $67.20. The company has a quick ratio of 3.74, a current ratio of 4.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a market cap of $18.53 million, a PE ratio of -2.12 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a 50 day moving average of $5.70 and a 200 day moving average of $10.04.

Ra Medical Systems (NYSE:RMED) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($3.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($3.00) by ($0.25). Ra Medical Systems had a negative return on equity of 140.19% and a negative net margin of 807.30%. On average, research analysts expect that Ra Medical Systems will post -0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Martin J. Colombatto purchased 8,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.78 per share, for a total transaction of $50,286.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Ra Medical Systems stock. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new position in shares of Ra Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:RMED) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 203,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP owned 0.28% of Ra Medical Systems as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 5.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Ra Medical Systems

Ra Medical Systems, Inc, a commercial-stage medical device company, develops, manufactures, and markets excimer lasers for use in the treatment of vascular and dermatological immune-mediated inflammatory diseases. The company offers DABRA (destruction of arteriosclerotic blockages by laser radiation ablation), a minimally-invasive excimer laser and disposable catheter system that is used by physicians in the endovascular treatment of vascular blockages resulting from lower extremity vascular disease.

Further Reading: Insider Trading

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Ra Medical Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ra Medical Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.