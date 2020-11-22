Q4 2020 Earnings Estimate for Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. Issued By Piper Sandler (NYSE:MGY)

Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler issued their Q4 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Magnolia Oil & Gas in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, November 18th. Piper Sandler analyst K. Harrison anticipates that the company will earn $0.11 per share for the quarter. Piper Sandler currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $6.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Magnolia Oil & Gas’ Q1 2021 earnings at $0.14 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.13 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.14 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.16 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.58 EPS.

Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.01. Magnolia Oil & Gas had a negative return on equity of 0.77% and a negative net margin of 166.05%. The company had revenue of $121.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $128.77 million.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Northland Securities raised shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $7.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.31.

Magnolia Oil & Gas stock opened at $6.00 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.82 and a beta of 2.52. Magnolia Oil & Gas has a 12 month low of $3.23 and a 12 month high of $13.28. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JBF Capital Inc. bought a new position in Magnolia Oil & Gas during the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 589.3% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 6,600 shares during the period. XTX Markets LLC purchased a new position in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas in the third quarter worth $60,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Magnolia Oil & Gas in the second quarter valued at $67,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 24.2% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 11,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 2,156 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.95% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Stephen I. Chazen acquired 35,000 shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.59 per share, with a total value of $195,650.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 5.57% of the company’s stock.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids reserves in the United States. The company's properties are located primarily in Karnes County and the Giddings Field in South Texas principally comprising the Eagle Ford Shale and the Austin Chalk formation.

