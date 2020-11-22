Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Marriott International, Inc. Decreased by Jefferies Financial Group (NASDAQ:MAR)

Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for Marriott International in a research report issued on Wednesday, November 18th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Katz now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.63 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.96. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $125.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Marriott International’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.62 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.89 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $5.83 EPS.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.14. Marriott International had a net margin of 2.76% and a return on equity of 238.84%. The business had revenue of $2.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.47 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 57.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Marriott International from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Marriott International from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Marriott International from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $83.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Marriott International from $114.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Marriott International from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $115.50.

NASDAQ MAR opened at $119.28 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $102.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $95.21. Marriott International has a 52 week low of $46.56 and a 52 week high of $153.39. The stock has a market cap of $38.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 86.44 and a beta of 1.68.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in shares of Marriott International during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Marriott International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Marriott International during the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Atlas Private Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Marriott International by 43.6% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 461 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Marriott International by 378.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 474 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.28% of the company’s stock.

Marriott International Company Profile

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through North American Full-Service, North American Limited-Service, and Asia Pacific segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

