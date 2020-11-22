Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Marriott International, Inc. Decreased by Jefferies Financial Group (NASDAQ:MAR)

Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for Marriott International in a research report issued on Wednesday, November 18th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Katz now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.63 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.96. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $125.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Marriott International’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.62 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.89 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $5.83 EPS.
Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.14. Marriott International had a net margin of 2.76% and a return on equity of 238.84%. The business had revenue of $2.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.47 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 57.3% compared to the same quarter last year.
NASDAQ MAR opened at $119.28 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $102.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $95.21. Marriott International has a 52 week low of $46.56 and a 52 week high of $153.39. The stock has a market cap of $38.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 86.44 and a beta of 1.68.
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in shares of Marriott International during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Marriott International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Marriott International during the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Atlas Private Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Marriott International by 43.6% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 461 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Marriott International by 378.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 474 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.28% of the company’s stock.
Marriott International Company Profile
Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through North American Full-Service, North American Limited-Service, and Asia Pacific segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.
