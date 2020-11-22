Q3 2021 Earnings Estimate for Anterix Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEX) Issued By B. Riley

Anterix Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEX) – Equities research analysts at B. Riley boosted their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Anterix in a report issued on Wednesday, November 18th. B. Riley analyst M. Crawford now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.60) per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($0.64). B. Riley also issued estimates for Anterix’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.62) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($3.03) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.64) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.99) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.53) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.48) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($2.63) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($1.53) EPS.

Several other research firms have also commented on ATEX. ValuEngine raised Anterix from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. TheStreet lowered Anterix from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Anterix from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Anterix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Anterix from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.80.

Shares of Anterix stock opened at $29.13 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $33.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.10. Anterix has a fifty-two week low of $27.26 and a fifty-two week high of $57.75.

Anterix (NASDAQ:ATEX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 17th. The company reported ($0.94) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.54) by ($0.40). Anterix had a negative net margin of 4,358.98% and a negative return on equity of 21.21%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Anterix in the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in Anterix by 371.2% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 3,096 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Anterix in the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Anterix in the second quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Anterix by 361.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 1,841 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.37% of the company’s stock.

In other Anterix news, CEO Robert Harris Schwartz sold 6,493 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.70, for a total value of $277,251.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 47,343 shares in the company, valued at $2,021,546.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Morgan E. Obrien sold 14,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.61, for a total value of $597,103.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 108,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,518,846. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 37,142 shares of company stock valued at $1,569,144 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 6.54% of the company’s stock.

Anterix Inc operates as a wireless communications company. The company focuses on commercializing its spectrum assets to enable the targeted utility and critical infrastructure customers to deploy private broadband networks, technologies, and solutions. It holds licensed spectrum in the 900 MHz band with nationwide coverage throughout the United States, Hawaii, Alaska, and Puerto Rico.

