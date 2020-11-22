Q2 2021 Earnings Forecast for Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. Issued By SVB Leerink (NASDAQ:MDRX)

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX) – Analysts at SVB Leerink increased their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in a report released on Wednesday, November 18th. SVB Leerink analyst S. Demko now forecasts that the software maker will earn $0.11 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.10. SVB Leerink has a “Market Perform” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Allscripts Healthcare Solutions’ FY2022 earnings at $0.64 EPS.

Get Allscripts Healthcare Solutions alerts:

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions (NASDAQ:MDRX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The software maker reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.01. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions had a negative net margin of 2.77% and a positive return on equity of 5.80%. The business had revenue of $402.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $419.75 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.17 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. BidaskClub cut Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 19th. Argus upgraded Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from $9.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.09.

Shares of MDRX stock opened at $13.17 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions has a 52 week low of $4.56 and a 52 week high of $13.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a PE ratio of -43.90, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $10.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.25.

In other news, CEO Paul Black sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.04, for a total value of $331,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Lisa Khorey sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.75, for a total transaction of $191,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 251,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,208,231.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 60,000 shares of company stock worth $688,050 over the last quarter. 1.42% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in the third quarter valued at approximately $321,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 441.2% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 180,658 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,471,000 after acquiring an additional 147,277 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its holdings in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 69.8% in the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 95,391 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $776,000 after acquiring an additional 39,211 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 18.7% in the third quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 58,946 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $480,000 after acquiring an additional 9,292 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 48.7% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 828,367 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,743,000 after acquiring an additional 271,129 shares in the last quarter.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Company Profile

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc provides information technology solutions and services to healthcare organizations in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers electronic health records (EHR), information connectivity, private cloud hosting, outsourcing, analytics, patient access, and population health management solutions.

Further Reading: G-20

Receive News & Ratings for Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allscripts Healthcare Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.