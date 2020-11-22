Q1 2021 Earnings Forecast for Choice Hotels International, Inc. Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:CHH)

Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH) – Jefferies Financial Group cut their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Choice Hotels International in a report issued on Wednesday, November 18th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Katz now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.66 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.68. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Choice Hotels International’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.79 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $3.34 EPS.
Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.07). Choice Hotels International had a negative return on equity of 419.83% and a net margin of 12.92%. The business had revenue of $210.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $207.73 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.37 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 32.2% compared to the same quarter last year.
NYSE:CHH opened at $98.59 on Friday. Choice Hotels International has a 12-month low of $46.25 and a 12-month high of $109.26. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $92.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $87.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.30 and a beta of 1.49.
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Choice Hotels International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Choice Hotels International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in shares of Choice Hotels International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $64,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Choice Hotels International by 77.8% during the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 960 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Choice Hotels International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $99,000. 46.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
In other news, CEO Patrick Pacious sold 33,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.26, for a total value of $3,123,001.00. 21.73% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
About Choice Hotels International
Choice Hotels International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a hotel franchisor worldwide. The company operates through Hotel Franchising and Corporate & Other segments. It franchises lodging properties under the brand names of Comfort Inn, Comfort Suites, Quality, Clarion, Clarion Pointe, Sleep Inn, Econo Lodge, Rodeway Inn, MainStay Suites, Suburban Extended Stay Hotel, WoodSpring Suites, Everhome Suites, Cambria Hotels, and Ascend Hotel Collection.
