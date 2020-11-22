Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Trims Stock Position in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado cut its stake in shares of State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) by 0.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 64,300 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 244 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in State Street were worth $3,815,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of STT. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of State Street during the second quarter worth approximately $835,000. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new position in State Street during the second quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Highland Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in State Street during the second quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in State Street by 20.2% during the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 52,210 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,318,000 after buying an additional 8,773 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in State Street by 24.7% during the second quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC now owns 13,276 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $844,000 after buying an additional 2,633 shares during the period. 90.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of State Street from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $67.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of State Street from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. ValuEngine raised shares of State Street from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of State Street from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $74.00 to $84.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on shares of State Street from $64.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.13.

In other news, CEO Francisco Aristeguieta sold 62,183 shares of State Street stock in a transaction on Monday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.13, for a total transaction of $4,112,161.79. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 110,582 shares in the company, valued at $7,312,787.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:STT opened at $67.95 on Friday. State Street Co. has a 12 month low of $42.10 and a 12 month high of $85.89. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $63.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a market capitalization of $23.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.20, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.54.

State Street (NYSE:STT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 16th. The asset manager reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.04. State Street had a net margin of 20.75% and a return on equity of 12.24%. The business had revenue of $2.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.76 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.51 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that State Street Co. will post 6.55 EPS for the current year.

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. It offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product and participant level accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank services; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage, and other trading services; securities finance; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

