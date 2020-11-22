Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Trims Position in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lessened its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,639 shares of the company’s stock after selling 134 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $6,314,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sanders Capital LLC purchased a new stake in HCA Healthcare in the 2nd quarter valued at about $723,683,000. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH purchased a new stake in HCA Healthcare in the 2nd quarter valued at about $81,520,000. FIL Ltd raised its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 47.5% in the 2nd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,163,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,978,000 after buying an additional 696,740 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 42.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,148,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,575,000 after buying an additional 638,628 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 122.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,147,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,968,000 after buying an additional 631,592 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HCA Healthcare stock opened at $147.34 on Friday. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a one year low of $58.38 and a one year high of $155.84. The company has a market cap of $49.86 billion, a PE ratio of 14.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.70, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.13. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $136.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $120.94.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 26th. The company reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.69 by ($0.77). The business had revenue of $13.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.92 billion. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 6.70% and a return on equity of 2,032.72%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.23 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 10.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 12th. Investors of record on Friday, October 30th were issued a $0.072 dividend. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 29th.

In related news, SVP Deborah M. Reiner sold 5,078 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.75, for a total value of $770,586.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $832,197. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP P. Martin Paslick sold 850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.50, for a total value of $113,475.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $236,428.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 220,432 shares of company stock valued at $30,595,064 over the last ninety days. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts recently issued reports on HCA shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $158.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $149.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. ValuEngine raised HCA Healthcare from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded HCA Healthcare from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $161.00 to $143.00 in a research report on Monday, September 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. HCA Healthcare currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $152.25.

HCA Healthcare Company Profile

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health care services company in the United States. The company operates general, acute care hospitals that offer medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy services.

