Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Sells 614 Shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lowered its holdings in shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 144,325 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 614 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in MetLife were worth $5,365,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of MetLife by 18.1% in the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 39,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,457,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MetLife by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,507,280 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $201,126,000 after acquiring an additional 110,024 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of MetLife by 32.6% in the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 58,041 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,157,000 after acquiring an additional 14,271 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp lifted its holdings in shares of MetLife by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 244,586 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,932,000 after acquiring an additional 27,924 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cigna Investments Inc. New lifted its holdings in shares of MetLife by 13.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 24,840 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $908,000 after acquiring an additional 2,933 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.92% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MET opened at $45.87 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.16. The company has a market capitalization of $41.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.28. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.99. MetLife, Inc. has a one year low of $22.85 and a one year high of $53.28.

MetLife (NYSE:MET) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $16.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16 billion. MetLife had a net margin of 8.82% and a return on equity of 8.25%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.27 EPS. Equities analysts expect that MetLife, Inc. will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.01%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 2nd. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.11%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MET shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of MetLife from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. TheStreet raised shares of MetLife from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of MetLife in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of MetLife in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of MetLife from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.88.

MetLife Company Profile

MetLife, Inc engages in the insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management businesses worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and stable value products, including general and separate account guaranteed interest contracts, and private floating rate funding agreements.

