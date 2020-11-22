Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Sells 5,823 Shares of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado trimmed its position in shares of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) by 13.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 35,936 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 5,823 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in PulteGroup were worth $1,663,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Keybank National Association OH raised its holdings in PulteGroup by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 25,030 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,159,000 after purchasing an additional 1,017 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in PulteGroup by 43.8% in the 2nd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 75,120 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,556,000 after purchasing an additional 22,886 shares during the period. IBM Retirement Fund raised its holdings in PulteGroup by 39.1% in the 3rd quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 8,690 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $402,000 after purchasing an additional 2,441 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its holdings in PulteGroup by 254.0% in the 2nd quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 200,027 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,807,000 after purchasing an additional 143,526 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia raised its holdings in PulteGroup by 53.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 734,195 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $24,985,000 after purchasing an additional 256,712 shares during the period. 85.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get PulteGroup alerts:

PHM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. 140166 raised PulteGroup from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $53.00 to $54.00 in a report on Friday, October 23rd. ValuEngine cut PulteGroup from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on PulteGroup from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered PulteGroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, September 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded PulteGroup from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. PulteGroup presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.00.

In related news, EVP Todd N. Sheldon purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $41.49 per share, for a total transaction of $207,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 63,313 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,626,856.37. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PulteGroup stock opened at $43.67 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $11.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.30, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.37. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $44.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. PulteGroup, Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.12 and a twelve month high of $49.70.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The construction company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.78 billion. PulteGroup had a return on equity of 20.10% and a net margin of 10.94%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.99 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 4.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About PulteGroup

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. The company acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. It offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhouses, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods brand names.

See Also: Equity Income

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PHM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM).

Receive News & Ratings for PulteGroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PulteGroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.