Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Sells 479 Shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado cut its position in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 127,818 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 479 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in Aflac were worth $4,646,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AFL. Ovata Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in Aflac in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd lifted its position in shares of Aflac by 1,144.4% during the 2nd quarter. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd now owns 672 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 618 shares during the period. Kore Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Aflac by 3,376.7% during the 2nd quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,043 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,013 shares during the period. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Aflac by 70.3% during the 3rd quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,102 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares during the period. Finally, First National Bank of South Miami bought a new stake in shares of Aflac during the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.35% of the company’s stock.

Aflac stock opened at $43.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a current ratio of 0.06. Aflac Incorporated has a 52 week low of $23.07 and a 52 week high of $55.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.81. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $37.91 and a 200-day moving average of $36.74.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.25. Aflac had a return on equity of 12.12% and a net margin of 21.11%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.16 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Aflac Incorporated will post 4.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th will be issued a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 16th. This is a boost from Aflac’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.23%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AFL. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Aflac from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. TheStreet upgraded Aflac from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Aflac from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. SunTrust Banks cut their target price on Aflac from $44.00 to $37.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Aflac from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.63.

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, income support, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products.

