Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Sells 416 Shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado decreased its holdings in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 139,674 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 416 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in Corning were worth $4,527,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in Corning by 98.9% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 45,935 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,190,000 after purchasing an additional 22,846 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its stake in Corning by 10.2% during the second quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 54,046 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,399,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in Corning by 0.6% during the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 193,722 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $5,017,000 after purchasing an additional 1,095 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its stake in Corning by 183.6% during the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 116,577 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,019,000 after purchasing an additional 75,470 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. lifted its stake in Corning by 461.1% during the second quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 15,990 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $414,000 after purchasing an additional 13,140 shares during the last quarter. 75.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Corning alerts:

In related news, insider Li Fang sold 3,409 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.34, for a total transaction of $123,883.06. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,255 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,606.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Martin J. Curran sold 41,484 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.75, for a total value of $1,317,117.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 21,346 shares in the company, valued at approximately $677,735.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 131,614 shares of company stock worth $4,296,225. 0.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Corning in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Corning from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Citigroup lifted their price target on Corning from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Corning from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Corning from $36.00 to $39.00 in a report on Friday, September 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.50.

GLW opened at $36.30 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $27.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 181.50, a P/E/G ratio of 8.97 and a beta of 1.13. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $34.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.70. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Corning Incorporated has a 12 month low of $17.44 and a 12 month high of $37.13.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.05. Corning had a return on equity of 11.50% and a net margin of 2.71%. The company had revenue of $3.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.93 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.44 EPS. Corning’s revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Corning Incorporated will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 18th. Investors of record on Friday, November 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 12th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.42%. Corning’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.00%.

About Corning

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for organic light-emitting diodes and liquid crystal displays used in televisions, notebook computers, and flat panel desktop monitors.

Recommended Story: Correction

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW).

Receive News & Ratings for Corning Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corning and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.