Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Sells 323 Shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lessened its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) by 0.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 101,339 shares of the company’s stock after selling 323 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $4,711,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royal Harbor Partners LLC grew its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Harbor Partners LLC now owns 17,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $808,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. Buckley Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Buckley Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $698,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 3,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the period. Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc grew its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc now owns 44,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,763,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the period. Finally, Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland during the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. 65.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland stock opened at $48.61 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $27.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.18 and a beta of 0.87. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a fifty-two week low of $28.92 and a fifty-two week high of $52.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.64. The company has a fifty day moving average of $49.10 and a 200 day moving average of $43.39.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $15.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.69 billion. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a net margin of 2.53% and a return on equity of 11.10%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.77 EPS. Analysts forecast that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 3.36 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 19th will be paid a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 18th. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s payout ratio is currently 44.44%.

ADM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $51.00 price objective for the company. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $49.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt raised shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, October 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.27.

In other Archer-Daniels-Midland news, SVP Gregory A. Morris sold 5,263 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total value of $242,098.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 169,593 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,801,278. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Pierre Dufour purchased 11,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of $44.75 per share, for a total transaction of $496,725.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 18,800 shares in the company, valued at $841,300. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 380,639 shares of company stock worth $19,087,445. Corporate insiders own 1.27% of the company’s stock.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Profile

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition. It procures, stores, cleans, and transports agricultural raw materials, such as oilseeds, corn, wheat, milo, oats, rice, and barley.

