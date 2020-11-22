Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Sells 200 Shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado decreased its holdings in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,840 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $6,346,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Personal CFO Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 2.5% in the second quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 9,568 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,430,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems acquired a new position in General Dynamics in the second quarter valued at $1,933,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its holdings in General Dynamics by 3.1% in the third quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 25,677 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,555,000 after buying an additional 782 shares during the period. Dearborn Partners LLC lifted its holdings in General Dynamics by 3.2% in the second quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 72,140 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $10,782,000 after buying an additional 2,249 shares during the period. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in General Dynamics in the third quarter valued at $231,000. 84.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other General Dynamics news, VP William A. Moss sold 4,778 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.68, for a total value of $653,057.04. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 12,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,673,099.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP William A. Moss sold 4,713 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.54, for a total transaction of $652,939.02. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 12,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,766,800.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

GD opened at $148.36 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.90. General Dynamics Co. has a fifty-two week low of $100.55 and a fifty-two week high of $190.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.58 billion, a PE ratio of 13.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s 50-day moving average is $141.97 and its 200 day moving average is $145.43.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The aerospace company reported $2.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.05. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.33% and a return on equity of 23.00%. As a group, analysts expect that General Dynamics Co. will post 11.05 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $157.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. ValuEngine lowered shares of General Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Argus lowered shares of General Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on shares of General Dynamics in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $156.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $172.38.

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates in five segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, Mission Systems, and Marine Systems. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and supports business-jet aircraft; and offers business-aviation services, including maintenance, fixed-base operation, government fleet, aircraft management, charter, and staffing services, as well as integrated aviation solutions.

