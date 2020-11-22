Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Sells 185 Shares of IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado trimmed its holdings in shares of IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO) by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 71,451 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 185 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in IHS Markit were worth $5,610,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of INFO. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in IHS Markit by 351.5% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,267,659 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $99,514,000 after acquiring an additional 986,870 shares in the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA bought a new stake in shares of IHS Markit in the 3rd quarter valued at about $66,590,000. MUFG Securities EMEA plc bought a new stake in shares of IHS Markit in the 2nd quarter valued at about $63,345,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of IHS Markit by 31.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,280,007 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $247,641,000 after buying an additional 783,625 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of IHS Markit by 2,273.7% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 765,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $57,825,000 after buying an additional 733,634 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.40% of the company’s stock.

INFO opened at $92.19 on Friday. IHS Markit Ltd. has a 12-month low of $44.81 and a 12-month high of $94.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.72 billion, a PE ratio of 40.26, a P/E/G ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $83.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $77.72.

IHS Markit (NYSE:INFO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 29th. The business services provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.08. IHS Markit had a net margin of 21.45% and a return on equity of 11.07%. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.67 EPS. IHS Markit’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that IHS Markit Ltd. will post 2.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 30th were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 29th. IHS Markit’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.54%.

INFO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of IHS Markit from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of IHS Markit in a report on Monday, July 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Truist raised their price target on shares of IHS Markit from $87.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of IHS Markit from $84.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of IHS Markit from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. IHS Markit presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.82.

In other IHS Markit news, EVP Edouard Tavernier sold 889 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.42, for a total transaction of $75,049.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,343,414.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

IHS Markit Company Profile

IHS Markit Ltd. provides critical information, analytics, and solutions for various industries and markets that drive economies worldwide. The company's information, analytics, and solutions enhance operational efficiency and offer deep insights for customers in business, finance, and government.

