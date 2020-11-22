Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Sells 163 Shares of PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lessened its stake in shares of PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 63,822 shares of the company’s stock after selling 163 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in PACCAR were worth $5,443,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alps Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PACCAR during the 3rd quarter worth about $268,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in shares of PACCAR during the 2nd quarter worth about $246,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its position in shares of PACCAR by 101.7% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 279,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,801,000 after purchasing an additional 140,723 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of PACCAR by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,107,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,266,000 after purchasing an additional 565,573 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in shares of PACCAR by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 65,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,934,000 after purchasing an additional 2,013 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.69% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America cut PACCAR from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday. BidaskClub raised PACCAR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Argus raised PACCAR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on PACCAR from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut PACCAR from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $98.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $90.69.

In related news, VP Todd R. Hubbard sold 4,302 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.50, for a total transaction of $397,935.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,316 shares in the company, valued at approximately $584,230. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Harrie Schippers sold 6,424 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.88, for a total value of $596,661.12. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 40,939 shares in the company, valued at $3,802,414.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 103,558 shares of company stock worth $9,380,111. 2.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of PCAR opened at $88.78 on Friday. PACCAR Inc has a 1 year low of $49.11 and a 1 year high of $95.82. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $89.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $81.85. The stock has a market cap of $30.76 billion, a PE ratio of 21.65, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.06.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.15. PACCAR had a return on equity of 16.85% and a net margin of 7.95%. The business had revenue of $4.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.75 EPS. PACCAR’s quarterly revenue was down 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that PACCAR Inc will post 3.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 10th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 9th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.63%.

About PACCAR

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks that are used for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

