Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Sells 157 Shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lessened its position in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) by 0.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,283 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 157 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $5,719,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in shares of IQVIA during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of IQVIA during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Old North State Trust LLC bought a new stake in shares of IQVIA during the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of IQVIA by 36.4% during the 3rd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 322 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Community Bank N.A. boosted its stake in shares of IQVIA by 341.0% during the 2nd quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 441 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. 88.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of IQVIA stock opened at $169.77 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.55 billion, a PE ratio of 186.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.45. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $81.79 and a 52-week high of $180.77. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $165.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $154.08.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The medical research company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $2.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.75 billion. IQVIA had a net margin of 1.61% and a return on equity of 18.03%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.60 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 5.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Ari Bousbib sold 69,120 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $11,750,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 721,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $122,596,350. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 6.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of IQVIA from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of IQVIA from $182.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $140.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $180.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $204.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $172.78.

IQVIA Profile

IQVIA Holdings Inc provides advanced analytics, technology solutions, and contract research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

