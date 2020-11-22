Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Sells 138 Shares of Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado reduced its stake in Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN) by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 50,296 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 138 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in Waste Connections were worth $5,221,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Waste Connections in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Newfound Research LLC bought a new position in shares of Waste Connections in the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Waste Connections in the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA bought a new position in shares of Waste Connections in the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Waste Connections by 27.2% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 467 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Waste Connections alerts:

WCN opened at $105.94 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $103.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $98.56. Waste Connections, Inc. has a 1 year low of $70.87 and a 1 year high of $111.04. The company has a market capitalization of $27.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 135.82, a P/E/G ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.45.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.06. Waste Connections had a return on equity of 10.44% and a net margin of 3.83%. The firm had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Waste Connections, Inc. will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 10th will be given a $0.154 dividend. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 9th. Waste Connections’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.79%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Waste Connections in a report on Thursday, September 17th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Waste Connections from $120.00 to $119.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 30th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Waste Connections from $108.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Waste Connections from $122.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Waste Connections from $106.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Waste Connections presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.43.

In related news, VP James Little sold 5,000 shares of Waste Connections stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.95, for a total value of $509,750.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 22,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,244,327.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Waste Connections

Waste Connections, Inc provides waste collection, transfer, disposal, and recycling services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through six segments: Southern, Western, Eastern, Canada, Central, and Exploration and Production (E&P). It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and E&P customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

Further Reading: The Role of a Fiduciary and Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Waste Connections Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waste Connections and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.