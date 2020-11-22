Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Sells 1,182 Shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado decreased its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) by 0.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 133,530 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,182 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $5,455,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of JCI. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 1.9% during the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 131,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,493,000 after acquiring an additional 2,432 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in Johnson Controls International during the second quarter valued at $1,086,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in Johnson Controls International by 7.4% during the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 698,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,863,000 after purchasing an additional 48,442 shares in the last quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC raised its stake in Johnson Controls International by 5.0% during the second quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC now owns 577,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,720,000 after purchasing an additional 27,305 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV raised its stake in Johnson Controls International by 66.4% during the second quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 598,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,443,000 after purchasing an additional 238,922 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.79% of the company’s stock.

JCI stock opened at $45.29 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $32.79 billion, a PE ratio of 53.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.04. Johnson Controls International plc has a 12 month low of $22.77 and a 12 month high of $47.58. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $43.26 and its 200 day moving average is $38.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 8th. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $5.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.67 billion. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 2.83% and a return on equity of 8.72%. The firm’s revenue was down 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.78 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Johnson Controls International plc will post 2.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Johnson Controls International news, VP John Donofrio sold 38,290 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.04, for a total transaction of $1,609,711.60. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 52,915 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,224,546.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Robert M. Vanhimbergen sold 4,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.76, for a total transaction of $179,592.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 34,132 shares in the company, valued at $1,459,484.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on JCI. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target on shares of Johnson Controls International in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $44.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised shares of Johnson Controls International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.60.

Johnson Controls International plc operates as a diversified technology and multi industrial company worldwide. The company operates through Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, and Global Products segments. The company designs, sells, installs, and services heating, ventilating, and air conditioning systems, controls systems, integrated electronic security systems, and integrated fire detection and suppression systems for commercial, industrial, retail, small business, institutional, and governmental customers; and energy efficiency solutions and technical services, including inspection, scheduled maintenance, and repair and replacement of mechanical and control systems to non-residential building and industrial applications.

