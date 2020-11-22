Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Sells 112 Shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lessened its position in Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN) by 0.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,681 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 112 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in Alexion Pharmaceuticals were worth $4,770,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 12.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,527,930 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,079,578,000 after acquiring an additional 2,016,954 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 9.4% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,000,451 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,459,169,000 after buying an additional 1,117,179 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its stake in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 1.2% during the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,542,898 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $405,413,000 after buying an additional 43,464 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 9.1% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,141,625 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $245,066,000 after buying an additional 178,489 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 1.1% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,679,155 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $188,466,000 after buying an additional 18,099 shares during the last quarter. 84.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Alexion Pharmaceuticals alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ALXN. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on Alexion Pharmaceuticals from $159.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Alexion Pharmaceuticals from $121.00 to $119.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. William Blair reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on Alexion Pharmaceuticals from $175.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Alexion Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $143.72.

ALXN stock opened at $121.38 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $121.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $111.71. Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $72.67 and a 52-week high of $128.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.36, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 3.26 and a current ratio of 3.81.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALXN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $3.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.64. Alexion Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 16.32% and a return on equity of 23.16%. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.79 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 25.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 11.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals Profile

Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops and commercializes various therapeutic products. The company offers ULTOMIRIS (ALXN1210/ravulizumab-cwvz), a C5 inhibitor for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH) and atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome (aHUS); and SOLIRIS (eculizumab), a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of PNH, aHUS, generalized myasthenia gravis (gMG), and neuromyelitis optica spectrum disorder (NMOSD).

Further Reading: Using other technical indicators with support levels

Receive News & Ratings for Alexion Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alexion Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.