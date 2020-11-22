Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Reduces Stock Position in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado cut its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC) by 0.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 57,774 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 123 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $5,598,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of WEC. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 193.4% during the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,478,271 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $129,542,000 after purchasing an additional 974,466 shares during the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. grew its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 49.5% in the 2nd quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,554,567 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $136,258,000 after acquiring an additional 514,907 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 265.0% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 369,287 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,784,000 after acquiring an additional 268,101 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 15.2% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,846,018 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $161,803,000 after acquiring an additional 243,775 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 40.0% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 702,094 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $61,539,000 after acquiring an additional 200,592 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.05% of the company’s stock.

In other WEC Energy Group news, EVP Robert M. Garvin sold 24,665 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.58, for a total transaction of $2,505,470.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 34,194 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,473,426.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Gale E. Klappa sold 4,501 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.59, for a total value of $475,260.59. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 214,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,632,371.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WEC stock opened at $96.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.49. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $68.01 and a 1 year high of $109.53. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $100.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $93.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.31 billion, a PE ratio of 25.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 0.18.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.08. WEC Energy Group had a return on equity of 11.36% and a net margin of 16.26%. The company had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.74 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 13th will be given a dividend of $0.6325 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 12th. This represents a $2.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.63%. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.67%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on WEC. Atlantic Securities began coverage on WEC Energy Group in a research report on Friday, September 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $112.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp lifted their target price on WEC Energy Group from $102.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Barclays lifted their target price on WEC Energy Group from $94.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on WEC Energy Group from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Argus boosted their price objective on WEC Energy Group from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. WEC Energy Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $94.50.

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

