Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Reduces Stock Position in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lowered its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,754 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 61 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $4,801,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 5.9% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,042 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $861,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP purchased a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation during the second quarter worth about $1,851,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation during the second quarter worth about $2,476,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 2.8% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 196,115 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,772,000 after purchasing an additional 5,406 shares during the period. Finally, IBM Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 31.0% during the third quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 4,466 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $986,000 after purchasing an additional 1,058 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Rockwell Automation alerts:

Shares of NYSE ROK opened at $247.63 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $28.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.58, a P/E/G ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.31. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $241.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $222.63. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $115.38 and a fifty-two week high of $267.48.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The industrial products company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 11.85% and a return on equity of 105.45%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.01 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 7.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Investors of record on Monday, November 16th will be given a dividend of $1.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 13th. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.73%. This is an increase from Rockwell Automation’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.37%.

In related news, CEO Blake D. Moret sold 20,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.98, for a total transaction of $4,946,886.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 61,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,651,624.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Isaac Woods sold 297 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.07, for a total transaction of $74,270.79. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $179,300.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 54,708 shares of company stock valued at $13,108,209 in the last three months. 0.77% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $205.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $155.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $226.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Rockwell Automation in a report on Thursday, October 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $250.00 to $274.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $225.24.

Rockwell Automation Profile

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions. It operates in two segments, Architecture & Software, and Control Products & Solutions. The Architecture & Software segment offers a portfolio of automation and information platforms, including hardware and software.

See Also: Technical Analysis

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK).

Receive News & Ratings for Rockwell Automation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rockwell Automation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.