Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Reduces Stock Holdings in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado reduced its holdings in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 31,698 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 90 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $4,971,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MSI. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Motorola Solutions by 3.5% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,927,012 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $270,032,000 after buying an additional 65,572 shares during the period. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC grew its position in Motorola Solutions by 26.8% during the second quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 1,535,596 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $216,164,000 after buying an additional 324,389 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Motorola Solutions by 81.1% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,487,813 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $208,488,000 after buying an additional 666,431 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Motorola Solutions by 8.8% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,468,427 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $205,772,000 after buying an additional 119,264 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Motorola Solutions by 78.1% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,405,685 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $196,980,000 after buying an additional 616,346 shares during the period. 85.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Motorola Solutions alerts:

In related news, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 90,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.61, for a total transaction of $14,004,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John P. Molloy sold 6,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total transaction of $1,054,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 158,621 shares of company stock valued at $25,351,386. 2.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. TD Securities upgraded shares of Motorola Solutions to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $35.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Argus reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Motorola Solutions in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Motorola Solutions in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions from $181.00 to $202.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions from $160.00 to $190.00 in a report on Friday, October 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Motorola Solutions presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $152.87.

NYSE:MSI opened at $167.30 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $166.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $148.92. The company has a market cap of $28.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.76. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a twelve month low of $120.77 and a twelve month high of $187.49.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The communications equipment provider reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.17. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 10.39% and a negative return on equity of 158.99%. The firm had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.83 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.04 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 7 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.71 per share. This is a boost from Motorola Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 14th. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.41%.

Motorola Solutions Profile

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides mission-critical communication solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Services and Software. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video solutions, as well as the implementation, optimization, and integration of networks, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety and first-responder agencies, municipalities, and commercial and industrial customers.

Read More: Bond

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI).

Receive News & Ratings for Motorola Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Motorola Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.