Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Reduces Stock Holdings in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado reduced its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,060 shares of the company’s stock after selling 51 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $6,313,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in IDXX. Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the 2nd quarter valued at about $576,000. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $855,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 77.3% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 196,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,972,000 after buying an additional 85,797 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 47.8% during the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 6,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,150,000 after buying an additional 2,107 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.01% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Michael Lane sold 1,304 shares of IDEXX Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $443.00, for a total value of $577,672.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Giovani Twigge sold 18,038 shares of IDEXX Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $386.19, for a total value of $6,966,095.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 103,990 shares of company stock valued at $46,661,634. Insiders own 2.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on IDXX. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on IDEXX Laboratories from $415.00 to $422.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. BidaskClub upgraded IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on IDEXX Laboratories from $280.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. IDEXX Laboratories has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $369.25.

Shares of NASDAQ IDXX opened at $464.29 on Friday. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $168.65 and a fifty-two week high of $485.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $428.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $365.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93. The firm has a market cap of $39.60 billion, a PE ratio of 80.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.92 and a beta of 0.90.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $721.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $672.48 million. IDEXX Laboratories had a return on equity of 198.91% and a net margin of 19.20%. The business’s revenue was up 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.24 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 6.03 earnings per share for the current year.

IDEXX Laboratories Company Profile

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes products and services primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; Livestock, Poultry and Dairy; and Other segments.

