Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Purchases 27,325 Shares of Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its position in shares of Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH) by 348.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 35,174 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,325 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in Match Group were worth $3,892,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Match Group during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc bought a new stake in shares of Match Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Match Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in shares of Match Group by 985.7% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 304 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC bought a new stake in shares of Match Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. 89.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MTCH has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet lowered Match Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Match Group from $110.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Wedbush boosted their target price on Match Group from $90.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. KeyCorp started coverage on Match Group in a report on Monday, September 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $138.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Match Group from $105.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.55.

In other news, Director Glenn Schiffman sold 25,918 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.37, for a total value of $2,808,733.66. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 35,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,881,379.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MTCH opened at $130.57 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $120.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $104.47. Match Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $87.56 and a 52 week high of $141.80. The stock has a market cap of $11.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -197.83, a P/E/G ratio of 5.54 and a beta of 1.18.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.01). Match Group had a return on equity of 17.95% and a net margin of 2.43%. The company had revenue of $639.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $606.65 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.51 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Match Group, Inc. will post 2.16 EPS for the current year.

About Match Group

Match Group, Inc provides dating products worldwide. Its portfolio of brands include Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime, as well as a various other brands. The company is based in Dallas, Texas.

