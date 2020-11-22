Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Has $6.23 Million Holdings in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lessened its holdings in shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 66,717 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 295 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $6,226,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ROST. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Ross Stores by 132.3% during the 2nd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 302 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its holdings in Ross Stores by 128.2% during the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 324 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Ross Stores by 522.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 566 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Ross Stores by 43.7% during the 3rd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 658 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new position in Ross Stores during the 3rd quarter worth about $74,000. 84.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ROST stock opened at $108.99 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $96.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $92.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company has a market capitalization of $38.80 billion, a PE ratio of 72.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.17 and a beta of 0.72. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 12-month low of $56.30 and a 12-month high of $124.16.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 18th. The apparel retailer reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.41. Ross Stores had a net margin of 4.25% and a return on equity of 22.08%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.03 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 1.27 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on ROST shares. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Ross Stores in a report on Friday, August 21st. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Ross Stores from $112.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Ross Stores from $100.00 to $93.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 21st. MKM Partners raised their price objective on Ross Stores from $105.00 to $124.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Ross Stores from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $112.83.

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brands. Its stores primarily offers apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores regular prices to customers from households with moderate income.

