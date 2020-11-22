Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Has $5.92 Million Holdings in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado trimmed its position in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) by 0.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 58,682 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 171 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $5,923,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Blue Square Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Agilent Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Newfound Research LLC bought a new stake in Agilent Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in Agilent Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in Agilent Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, TCTC Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Agilent Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on A. HSBC raised shares of Agilent Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.70 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, November 9th. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Agilent Technologies in a research report on Monday, November 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $130.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $39.00 to $37.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Finally, Atlantic Securities began coverage on shares of Agilent Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $105.00 target price for the company. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Agilent Technologies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.51.

In other news, SVP Dominique Grau sold 6,485 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $648,500.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 104,154 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,415,400. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, SVP Michael Tang sold 1,111 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.52, for a total transaction of $115,010.72. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 61,251 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,340,703.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 19,342 shares of company stock worth $1,968,588.

Agilent Technologies stock opened at $110.89 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $106.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $95.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 2.47. The stock has a market cap of $34.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.02. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $61.13 and a fifty-two week high of $117.50.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 5th will be given a dividend of $0.194 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 4th. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%. This is a boost from Agilent Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.15%.

Agilent Technologies Company Profile

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. It operates in three segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics, and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid and gas chromatography systems and components; liquid and gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate readers; laboratory software and information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps; and measurement technologies.

