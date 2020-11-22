Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Has $5.76 Million Stock Holdings in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado cut its stake in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) by 0.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,283 shares of the company’s stock after selling 181 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in Cummins were worth $5,761,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CMI. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Cummins by 7.9% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $614,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of Cummins by 190.3% during the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 451 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cummins by 0.5% during the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 37,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,433,000 after buying an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cummins during the second quarter valued at $331,000. Finally, Strs Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Cummins by 39.3% during the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 19,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,432,000 after buying an additional 5,585 shares in the last quarter. 76.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Cummins alerts:

CMI opened at $230.65 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $34.14 billion, a PE ratio of 21.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.20. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $224.16 and a 200-day moving average of $195.62. Cummins Inc. has a 52-week low of $101.03 and a 52-week high of $244.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.94.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The company reported $3.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $1.16. The company had revenue of $5.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.50 billion. Cummins had a return on equity of 20.30% and a net margin of 8.12%. The firm’s revenue was down 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.83 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Cummins Inc. will post 11.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 20th will be paid a dividend of $1.35 per share. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 19th. This is an increase from Cummins’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.31. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio is 34.82%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CMI. Oppenheimer began coverage on Cummins in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group upgraded Cummins from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $193.00 to $240.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Cummins from $165.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Cummins from $211.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on Cummins from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Cummins has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $212.37.

Cummins Company Profile

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, products worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

Featured Story: Put Option Volume

Receive News & Ratings for Cummins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cummins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.