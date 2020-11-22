Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Has $5.37 Million Stake in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado cut its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 41,903 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 2,659 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $5,373,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TROW. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 34.1% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,730,878 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $337,264,000 after purchasing an additional 694,905 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 3.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,129,315 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,452,763,000 after purchasing an additional 563,135 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 107.0% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 795,850 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $97,038,000 after purchasing an additional 411,352 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 66.9% during the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 774,015 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $99,244,000 after purchasing an additional 310,224 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC increased its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 317.8% during the second quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 231,424 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $28,581,000 after buying an additional 176,032 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.06% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ TROW opened at $137.46 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $31.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.31, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.15. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $82.51 and a twelve month high of $148.88. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $138.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $130.24.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The asset manager reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.57 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 35.05% and a return on equity of 29.65%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.13 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 8.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 14th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.62%. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.61%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of T. Rowe Price Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $135.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $160.00 to $152.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 30th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $135.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $135.00 to $147.00 in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of T. Rowe Price Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $154.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $124.67.

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

