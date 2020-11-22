Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Has $5.01 Million Position in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado reduced its position in shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) by 0.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 54,872 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 110 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $5,010,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of YUM. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Yum! Brands during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC acquired a new position in shares of Yum! Brands during the second quarter worth about $34,000. CX Institutional raised its holdings in Yum! Brands by 77.3% during the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 374 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Yum! Brands during the second quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Yum! Brands during the second quarter worth about $38,000. 75.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently issued reports on YUM. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Yum! Brands from $87.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Yum! Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $107.00 in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Bank of America upped their target price on Yum! Brands from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 28th. UBS Group upped their target price on Yum! Brands from $108.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Yum! Brands from $99.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Yum! Brands has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $101.21.

In related news, insider Tracy L. Skeans sold 4,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $504,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $345,345. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 2,334 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.15, for a total value of $217,412.10. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 76,049 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,083,964.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 33,953 shares of company stock worth $3,369,254. 0.72% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE YUM opened at $104.99 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $31.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.93. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 1-year low of $54.95 and a 1-year high of $107.62. The business’s 50 day moving average is $98.21 and its 200-day moving average is $92.57.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The restaurant operator reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 billion. Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 12.42% and a net margin of 18.78%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.80 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 24th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.79%. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.96%.

Yum! Brands Company Profile

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates in three segments: the KFC Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Taco Bell Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, and Taco Bell brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, and Mexican-style food categories.

