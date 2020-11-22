Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Has $1.75 Million Stock Holdings in GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado decreased its stake in GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY) by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 22,993 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,973 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in GoDaddy were worth $1,747,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in GoDaddy by 2.5% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 6,793 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $516,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. grew its stake in GoDaddy by 19.8% during the third quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 1,021 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. Sentry Investment Management LLC grew its stake in GoDaddy by 0.3% during the second quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 54,461 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,994,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in GoDaddy by 3.8% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $403,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in GoDaddy by 5.7% during the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,095 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the period. 97.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Raymond James raised GoDaddy from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $96.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on GoDaddy from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised GoDaddy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $110.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on GoDaddy from $86.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, JMP Securities raised their price objective on GoDaddy from $93.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.87.

In other news, insider Nima Kelly sold 4,375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.96, for a total value of $380,450.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 113,788 shares in the company, valued at $9,895,004.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CFO Raymond E. Winborne, Jr. sold 68,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $5,167,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 227,454 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,059,050. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 103,756 shares of company stock worth $7,898,099 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

GDDY stock opened at $75.99 on Friday. GoDaddy Inc. has a twelve month low of $40.25 and a twelve month high of $89.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.85. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $74.91 and its 200-day moving average is $75.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.83 billion, a PE ratio of -24.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.93.

GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.07. GoDaddy had a positive return on equity of 59.23% and a negative net margin of 15.67%. The company had revenue of $844.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $835.25 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.42 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that GoDaddy Inc. will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GoDaddy Inc designs and develops cloud-based technology products in the United States and internationally. The company provides domain name registration product that enables to engage customers at the initial stage of establishing a digital identity. It also offers shared Website hosting products that provide various applications and products such as web analytics, SSL certificates, and WordPress; Website hosting on virtual private servers and virtual dedicated servers products, which allows customers to select the server configuration suited for their applications, requirements, and growth; managed hosting products to set up, monitor, maintain, secure, and patch software and servers for customers; and security products, a suite of tools designed to help secure customers' online presence.

