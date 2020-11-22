Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Grows Stake in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its position in shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) by 0.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 61,123 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in Eversource Energy were worth $5,107,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Eversource Energy by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 10,521 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $879,000 after purchasing an additional 852 shares in the last quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. grew its position in shares of Eversource Energy by 26.5% during the 3rd quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 1,911 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of Eversource Energy by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 920,574 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $76,914,000 after purchasing an additional 28,595 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Eversource Energy by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,198 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its position in Eversource Energy by 1.9% in the third quarter. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 21,068 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,789,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.98% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Christine M. Carmody sold 11,142 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total value of $1,025,064.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Jay S. Buth sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.01, for a total transaction of $258,030.00. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 19,517 shares of company stock valued at $1,745,559. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ES. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Eversource Energy from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Bank of America upgraded shares of Eversource Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $87.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Guggenheim lowered shares of Eversource Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $91.00 in a research report on Monday, August 24th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Eversource Energy from $86.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Eversource Energy from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $91.94.

Shares of NYSE:ES opened at $88.63 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $30.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $91.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $85.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. Eversource Energy has a 12 month low of $60.69 and a 12 month high of $99.42.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.02. The firm had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.29 billion. Eversource Energy had a net margin of 13.57% and a return on equity of 9.01%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.98 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Eversource Energy will post 3.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Eversource Energy

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates in four segments: Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; and distribution of natural gas.

