Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Decreases Stock Holdings in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado trimmed its stake in shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 61,562 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 321 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $6,017,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TEL. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 76.7% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,063,730 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $246,936,000 after purchasing an additional 1,329,456 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 87.9% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,494,190 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $200,408,000 after purchasing an additional 1,166,472 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 1,376.2% in the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 477,559 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $38,945,000 after purchasing an additional 445,209 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of TE Connectivity in the second quarter worth approximately $30,230,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 35.6% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,360,988 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $85,716,000 after buying an additional 357,374 shares in the last quarter. 90.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:TEL opened at $110.68 on Friday. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a 1 year low of $48.62 and a 1 year high of $114.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.61 billion, a PE ratio of -357.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $104.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $91.39.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The electronics maker reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.30. TE Connectivity had a positive return on equity of 15.06% and a negative net margin of 0.81%. The business had revenue of $3.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.90 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.33 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 3.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 4th. Investors of record on Friday, November 20th will be issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 19th. TE Connectivity’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.59%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on TEL. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TE Connectivity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $111.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of TE Connectivity from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of TE Connectivity from $97.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of TE Connectivity from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $118.00 target price on shares of TE Connectivity in a report on Monday, October 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. TE Connectivity presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $104.86.

In related news, SVP Mario Calastri sold 10,757 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.60, for a total value of $1,017,612.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Robert J. Ott sold 23,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.86, for a total value of $2,673,454.00. Insiders sold 161,620 shares of company stock valued at $17,079,086 over the last ninety days. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About TE Connectivity

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensors solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaÂ-Pacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

