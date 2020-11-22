Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Decreases Stake in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lowered its position in shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) by 0.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,376 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $5,153,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Strategy Asset Managers LLC boosted its holdings in AutoZone by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC now owns 545 shares of the company’s stock worth $614,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in AutoZone by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 97 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the period. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX boosted its holdings in AutoZone by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX now owns 225 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in AutoZone by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 549 shares of the company’s stock worth $636,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the period. Finally, CX Institutional boosted its holdings in AutoZone by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 103 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.60% of the company’s stock.

In other AutoZone news, VP Charles Pleas III sold 7,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,180.00, for a total value of $8,968,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 11,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,124,600. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Ronald B. Griffin sold 4,438 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,128.00, for a total value of $5,006,064.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,633 shares in the company, valued at $6,354,024. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 32,505 shares of company stock worth $37,678,550 over the last ninety days. 2.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AZO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on AutoZone from $1,140.00 to $1,505.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 17th. BNP Paribas began coverage on AutoZone in a research report on Monday, October 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $1,570.00 target price on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on AutoZone in a research report on Monday, October 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $1,570.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on AutoZone from $1,323.00 to $1,329.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $1,375.00 target price (up from $1,300.00) on shares of AutoZone in a research report on Monday, September 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,323.65.

AZO stock opened at $1,114.20 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $25.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.92. AutoZone, Inc. has a 12-month low of $684.91 and a 12-month high of $1,274.41. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1,158.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,151.37.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, September 22nd. The company reported $30.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $24.74 by $6.19. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 115.57% and a net margin of 13.72%. The firm had revenue of $4.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.87 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.73 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that AutoZone, Inc. will post 74.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps.

