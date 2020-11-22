Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Cuts Stake in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lessened its holdings in shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 163,361 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 878 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in American International Group were worth $4,497,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in American International Group by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 54,933 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,512,000 after acquiring an additional 4,700 shares in the last quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in American International Group by 65.2% during the 3rd quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 22,922 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $631,000 after acquiring an additional 9,046 shares in the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in American International Group by 20.5% during the 3rd quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 19,827,786 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $545,859,000 after acquiring an additional 3,374,857 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its stake in American International Group by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 1,216,386 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $33,487,000 after acquiring an additional 3,450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC purchased a new stake in American International Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $297,000. 79.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other American International Group news, major shareholder International Group I. American bought 625,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $16.00 per share, with a total value of $10,000,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Elias F. Habayeb sold 8,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.40, for a total transaction of $249,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5,745 shares in the company, valued at $168,903. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of AIG opened at $38.61 on Friday. American International Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.07 and a fifty-two week high of $56.42. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $32.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.54. The company has a market cap of $33.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.63, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The insurance provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.19. American International Group had a negative net margin of 10.82% and a positive return on equity of 3.62%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.72 EPS. Research analysts forecast that American International Group, Inc. will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 28th. Investors of record on Monday, December 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 11th. American International Group’s payout ratio is currently 27.89%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of American International Group from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of American International Group in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of American International Group from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of American International Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of American International Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. American International Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.80.

American International Group, Inc provides insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. The company's General Insurance segment offers general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products, as well as various risk-sharing and other customized structured programs; commercial, industrial, and energy-related property insurance; and aerospace, political risk, trade credit, portfolio solutions, surety, crop, and marine insurance.

