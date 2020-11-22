Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Cuts Position in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado decreased its holdings in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 85,965 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 259 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $6,177,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Capital One Financial by 2.9% in the third quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 41,319 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,969,000 after purchasing an additional 1,168 shares during the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Capital One Financial by 88.3% in the third quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 3,843,952 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $276,226,000 after purchasing an additional 1,803,088 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Capital One Financial by 412.5% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 10,157 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $730,000 after purchasing an additional 8,175 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank grew its holdings in Capital One Financial by 2.9% in the third quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 43,496 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,126,000 after purchasing an additional 1,246 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Probity Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Capital One Financial by 4.0% in the third quarter. Probity Advisors Inc. now owns 4,697 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $338,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. 85.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

COF has been the topic of several research reports. Compass Point upped their target price on Capital One Financial from $78.00 to $102.00 in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Capital One Financial from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Capital One Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Capital One Financial in a research note on Friday, July 31st. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet raised Capital One Financial from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Capital One Financial has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $95.09.

Shares of NYSE:COF opened at $83.58 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $78.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Capital One Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $38.00 and a 12-month high of $107.59. The firm has a market cap of $38.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.79, a PEG ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 1.71.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $5.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by $3.06. The company had revenue of $7.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.71 billion. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 3.05% and a net margin of 4.08%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.32 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Capital One Financial Co. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 9th were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 6th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.48%. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 3.31%.

In other news, CEO Richard D. Fairbank sold 62,255 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.26, for a total value of $5,245,606.30. Also, insider Michael J. Wassmer sold 13,784 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.00, for a total value of $1,075,152.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 331,083 shares of company stock worth $26,580,722. Company insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

