Provectus Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PVCT) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Provectus Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PVCT) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 30th, there was short interest totalling 324,100 shares, a growth of 23.8% from the October 15th total of 261,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 377,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days.

Shares of Provectus Biopharmaceuticals stock opened at $0.07 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.07. Provectus Biopharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $0.03 and a 12 month high of $0.13.

About Provectus Biopharmaceuticals

Provectus Biopharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing drugs based on halogenated xanthenes for oncology and dermatology indications. Its prescription drug candidates include PV-10, which is in Phase III study for cutaneous melanoma; completed Phase II study for metastatic melanoma; completed Phase I study for liver and breast cancers; and phase 1b/2 study for pembrolizumab.

