Profound Medical Corp. (NYSE:PROF) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.27 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Profound Medical Corp. (NYSE:PROF) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.27) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Profound Medical’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.36) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.22). Profound Medical reported earnings of ($0.33) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 18.2%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, March 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Profound Medical will report full-year earnings of ($0.96) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.26) to ($0.43). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($0.53) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.83) to $0.10. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Profound Medical.

Profound Medical (NYSE:PROF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $2.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.30 million.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PROF. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Profound Medical from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Profound Medical from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Alliance Global Partners restated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 target price (up previously from $15.00) on shares of Profound Medical in a report on Friday, August 7th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Profound Medical in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Lake Street Capital started coverage on shares of Profound Medical in a report on Thursday, September 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.40.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in Profound Medical in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Profound Medical in the 2nd quarter valued at about $54,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Profound Medical by 17.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 40,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $683,000 after buying an additional 5,900 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Profound Medical by 331.0% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 10,128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Profound Medical during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $230,000.

PROF opened at $18.58 on Tuesday. Profound Medical has a fifty-two week low of $6.53 and a fifty-two week high of $20.60. The company’s 50-day moving average is $17.68 and its 200 day moving average is $15.50.

Profound Medical Company Profile

Profound Medical Corp. operates as a medical technology company develops magnetic resonance guided ablation procedures for treatment of prostate disease, uterine fibroids, and palliative pain treatment in Canada, Germany, and Finland. Its lead product TULSA-PRO system used for magnetic resonance imaging scanner in hospitals and treatment facilities.

