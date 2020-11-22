Principal Financial Group (NASDAQ:PFG) Price Target Raised to $54.00 at Morgan Stanley

Principal Financial Group (NASDAQ:PFG) had its price target increased by Morgan Stanley from $48.00 to $54.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

PFG has been the subject of several other research reports. BidaskClub raised Principal Financial Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. ValuEngine raised Principal Financial Group from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on Principal Financial Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. They set an overweight rating and a $53.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $54.00.

Shares of PFG stock opened at $49.00 on Wednesday. Principal Financial Group has a 1-year low of $23.31 and a 1-year high of $57.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.46 billion, a PE ratio of 10.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 2nd will be paid a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 1st. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.57%. Principal Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.14%.

Principal Financial Group Company Profile

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates through Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Global Investors, Principal International, and U.S. Insurance Solutions segments.

