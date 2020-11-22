Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI) Shares Bought by Shelton Capital Management

Shelton Capital Management raised its holdings in Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI) by 100.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 4,214 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,107 shares during the quarter. Shelton Capital Management’s holdings in Power Integrations were worth $233,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Power Integrations in the second quarter valued at $37,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new stake in Power Integrations in the third quarter valued at $37,000. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Power Integrations by 100.0% in the third quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 714 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Power Integrations by 36.5% in the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 860 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the period. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Power Integrations in the second quarter valued at $103,000. 49.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have commented on POWI. BidaskClub raised Power Integrations from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Power Integrations from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Power Integrations in a research note on Monday, October 12th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Power Integrations from $93.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, Cowen assumed coverage on Power Integrations in a research note on Monday, October 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $72.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.50.

In related news, CEO Balu Balakrishnan sold 50,000 shares of Power Integrations stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.26, for a total transaction of $3,263,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, VP David Mh Matthews sold 3,764 shares of Power Integrations stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.51, for a total value of $257,871.64. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 105,322 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,215,610.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 63,590 shares of company stock valued at $4,118,401. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Power Integrations stock opened at $69.18 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.14 billion, a PE ratio of 20.29 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $61.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $89.20. Power Integrations, Inc. has a 52 week low of $38.57 and a 52 week high of $71.26.

Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $121.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $115.18 million. Power Integrations had a return on equity of 9.38% and a net margin of 45.94%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.29 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Power Integrations, Inc. will post 1.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 27th. Power Integrations’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.44%.

Power Integrations, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs), and other electronic components and circuitry used in high-voltage power conversion worldwide. The company offers a range of alternating current (AC) to direct current (DC) power conversion products that address power supply ranging from less than 1 watt of output to approximately 500 watts of output for mobile-device chargers, consumer appliances, utility meters, LCD monitors, main and standby power supplies for desktop computers and TVs, LED lighting, and other consumer and industrial applications, as well as LED lighting.

