Polymath Reaches Market Cap of $31.24 Million (POLY)

Polymath (CURRENCY:POLY) traded 4.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on November 22nd. One Polymath token can now be purchased for $0.0584 or 0.00000323 BTC on major exchanges. Polymath has a total market cap of $31.24 million and $2.42 million worth of Polymath was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Polymath has traded 3.6% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $81.77 or 0.00452103 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00007113 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0653 or 0.00000361 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 13% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0734 or 0.00000406 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00002943 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002626 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Polymath Token Profile

Polymath (POLY) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 4th, 2015. Polymath’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 535,000,099 tokens. Polymath’s official message board is blog.polymath.network . Polymath’s official website is www.polymath.network . The Reddit community for Polymath is /r/polymathnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Polymath’s official Twitter account is @polybitco

Buying and Selling Polymath

Polymath can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polymath directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Polymath should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Polymath using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

