Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA) Shares Purchased by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA) by 14.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 335,423 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 42,295 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Plains All American Pipeline were worth $2,006,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 355,200 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,140,000 after purchasing an additional 26,999 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 45.9% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 219,092 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,936,000 after purchasing an additional 68,944 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 33.3% in the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 572,195 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $5,058,000 after purchasing an additional 143,074 shares in the last quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Plains All American Pipeline in the 3rd quarter valued at about $130,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 80.4% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,956,977 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $78,973,000 after purchasing an additional 6,666,173 shares in the last quarter. 46.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE PAA opened at $7.93 on Friday. Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. has a 12 month low of $3.00 and a 12 month high of $19.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The company has a market capitalization of $5.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.69 and a beta of 2.19. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $6.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.84.

Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 7th. The pipeline company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.19). Plains All American Pipeline had a negative net margin of 7.01% and a positive return on equity of 17.85%. The company had revenue of $5.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.52 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. will post 1.45 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 30th were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 29th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.08%. Plains All American Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.69%.

PAA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Plains All American Pipeline from $11.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. ValuEngine downgraded Plains All American Pipeline from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley upgraded Plains All American Pipeline from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $8.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, September 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, TD Securities dropped their target price on Plains All American Pipeline from $17.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.64.

Plains All American Pipeline Company Profile

Plains All American Pipeline, L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in the transportation, storage, terminalling, and marketing of crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGL), and natural gas in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: Transportation, Facilities, and Supply and Logistics.

