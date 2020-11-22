Piper Sandler Reiterates “Buy” Rating for DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM)

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Piper Sandler in a report released on Friday, AnalystRatings.net reports. They currently have a $465.00 target price on the medical device company’s stock. Piper Sandler’s price objective points to a potential upside of 47.21% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on DXCM. BidaskClub downgraded DexCom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 31st. UBS Group raised their target price on DexCom from $335.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Raymond James reduced their target price on DexCom from $450.00 to $438.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded DexCom from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $420.00 to $350.00 in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on DexCom from $440.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $407.47.

NASDAQ:DXCM opened at $315.87 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $369.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $397.11. DexCom has a 1-year low of $182.07 and a 1-year high of $456.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 6.39 and a quick ratio of 6.00. The firm has a market cap of $30.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 130.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.96.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The medical device company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.30. DexCom had a return on equity of 27.29% and a net margin of 12.69%. As a group, analysts expect that DexCom will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Kevin R. Sayer sold 13,830 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $340.14, for a total transaction of $4,704,136.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Steven Robert Pacelli sold 1,531 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $427.24, for a total value of $654,104.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 61,396 shares of company stock valued at $23,737,332 in the last 90 days. 0.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of DXCM. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of DexCom during the 2nd quarter worth about $19,054,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in DexCom by 17.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,275,598 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $4,165,728,000 after acquiring an additional 1,531,885 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in DexCom by 991.0% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 666,268 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $26,181,000 after acquiring an additional 605,196 shares in the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC lifted its position in DexCom by 26.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 2,331,658 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $961,179,000 after acquiring an additional 490,992 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in DexCom by 67.8% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 409,670 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $166,081,000 after acquiring an additional 165,531 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.26% of the company’s stock.

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include DexCom G6, a CGM system for diabetes management; DexCom G5 mobile CGM system to communicate directly to patient's mobile device; DexCom G4 PLATINUM system for continuous use by adults with diabetes; and DexCom Share, a remote monitoring system.

