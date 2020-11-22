Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.38 Per Share

Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, October 30th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 24th will be given a dividend of 0.375 per share on Friday, December 11th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 23rd. This is a boost from Piper Sandler Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30.

Piper Sandler Companies has a payout ratio of 20.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Piper Sandler Companies to earn $5.73 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.50 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 26.2%.

Piper Sandler Companies stock opened at $92.07 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $84.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.36. The stock has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.42 and a beta of 1.38. Piper Sandler Companies has a 12-month low of $31.95 and a 12-month high of $94.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

PIPR has been the topic of several recent research reports. ValuEngine cut Piper Sandler Companies from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. JMP Securities raised their price target on Piper Sandler Companies from $71.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. Finally, Northland Securities increased their target price on Piper Sandler Companies from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, August 21st.

Piper Sandler Companies operates as an investment bank and institutional securities firm that serves corporations, private equity groups, public entities, non-profit entities, and institutional investors in the United States and internationally. The company offers investment banking and institutional sales, trading, and research services for various equity and fixed income products.

