Piper Sandler Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC)

Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler increased their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Cimarex Energy in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, November 18th. Piper Sandler analyst M. Lear now forecasts that the oil and gas producer will earn $1.23 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.70. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Cimarex Energy’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.64 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.91 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.94 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $3.81 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $4.29 EPS.

XEC has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on Cimarex Energy in a research report on Monday, July 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised Cimarex Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Monday, September 14th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Cimarex Energy from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Raymond James raised Cimarex Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Truist raised Cimarex Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.14.

Cimarex Energy stock opened at $34.52 on Friday. Cimarex Energy has a one year low of $12.15 and a one year high of $55.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.84. The business has a fifty day moving average of $27.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.84. The company has a market cap of $3.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.75 and a beta of 2.40.

Cimarex Energy (NYSE:XEC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.30. Cimarex Energy had a positive return on equity of 7.29% and a negative net margin of 104.14%. The business had revenue of $401.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $390.33 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.91 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 31.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 12th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.55%. Cimarex Energy’s payout ratio is currently 19.73%.

In other Cimarex Energy news, VP Stephen P. Bell sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.09, for a total transaction of $351,125.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Joseph R. Albi sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.55, for a total value of $305,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in Cimarex Energy by 302.5% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 42,698 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,039,000 after acquiring an additional 32,090 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in Cimarex Energy by 436.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 53,726 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,469,000 after acquiring an additional 43,706 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in Cimarex Energy by 19.8% during the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 92,802 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,551,000 after acquiring an additional 15,356 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in Cimarex Energy by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 169,812 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $4,668,000 after acquiring an additional 3,225 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio boosted its position in Cimarex Energy by 28.3% during the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 37,580 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,033,000 after acquiring an additional 8,300 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.50% of the company’s stock.

Cimarex Energy Company Profile

Cimarex Energy Co operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company primarily in Texas, Oklahoma, and New Mexico. As of December 31, 2019, it had a total proved reserves of 619.6 million barrels of oil equivalent, consisting of 1.53 trillion cubic feet of natural gas; 169.8 million barrels (MMBbls) of oil; and 194.5 MMBbls of natural gas liquids primarily located in the Permian Basin and Mid-Continent regions.

