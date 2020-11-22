Pictet & Cie Europe SA Has $19.39 Million Holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Pictet & Cie Europe SA increased its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 0.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 201,383 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 727 shares during the period. Pictet & Cie Europe SA’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $19,387,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in JPM. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 20,306.8% in the 2nd quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,810,830 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 2,797,056 shares during the period. Provident Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. FAI Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 317.0% during the 2nd quarter. FAI Wealth Management now owns 417 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 3rd quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Eukles Asset Management boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 28.7% during the 3rd quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 533 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. 69.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Nicole Giles sold 2,281 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.98, for a total transaction of $230,335.38. Also, CFO Jennifer Piepszak sold 3,297 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.11, for a total transaction of $333,359.67. Company insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:JPM opened at $114.57 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $103.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $99.04. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12-month low of $76.91 and a 12-month high of $141.10. The firm has a market cap of $349.23 billion, a PE ratio of 14.98, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.69. The firm had revenue of $29.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.20 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 19.16% and a return on equity of 10.85%. The business’s revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.68 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 7.47 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, October 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 6th were given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 5th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.14%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is 34.35%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on JPM. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $126.00 price objective (up from $122.00) on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $105.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $125.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Independent Research raised shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $100.00 to $110.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.34.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

