Pi Financial Weighs in on MediaValet Inc. (MVP.V)’s FY2021 Earnings (CVE:MVP)

MediaValet Inc. (MVP.V) (CVE:MVP) – Investment analysts at Pi Financial lowered their FY2021 earnings estimates for MediaValet Inc. (MVP.V) in a research note issued on Tuesday, November 17th. Pi Financial analyst D. Kwan now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.22) per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of ($0.16). Pi Financial has a “Buy” rating and a $3.00 price target on the stock. Pi Financial also issued estimates for MediaValet Inc. (MVP.V)’s FY2022 earnings at ($0.20) EPS.

Separately, Eight Capital set a C$3.50 price target on shares of MediaValet Inc. (MVP.V) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th.

MVP stock opened at C$2.30 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$2.37 and a 200-day moving average price of C$1.73. The company has a market capitalization of $44.41 million and a P/E ratio of -14.65. MediaValet Inc. has a 52-week low of C$0.76 and a 52-week high of C$2.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 191.95, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.31.

About MediaValet Inc. (MVP.V)

MediaValet Inc provides enterprise cloud-based digital asset management (DAM) software worldwide. It offers Creative Spaces, a hybrid desktop application to accelerate the local production of rich media and other creative assets while keeping everything in sync with software-as-a-service based DAM. The company also designs mobile applications for iOS and Android devices; and offers content publishing and analytics services.

