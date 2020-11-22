Pi Financial Reiterates “C$1.10” Price Target for Superior Gold Inc. (SGI.V) (CVE:SGI)

Pi Financial set a C$1.10 price target on Superior Gold Inc. (SGI.V) (CVE:SGI) in a report published on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on SGI. Cormark lowered their price target on shares of Superior Gold Inc. (SGI.V) from C$1.40 to C$1.15 in a research report on Friday, July 31st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Superior Gold Inc. (SGI.V) from C$1.00 to C$1.50 in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Haywood Securities lowered their price target on shares of Superior Gold Inc. (SGI.V) from C$1.50 to C$1.20 in a research report on Friday, July 31st.

CVE SGI opened at C$0.62 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$0.71 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.75. Superior Gold Inc. has a 12-month low of C$0.33 and a 12-month high of C$1.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.84. The firm has a market cap of $68.48 million and a P/E ratio of -5.12.

Superior Gold Inc acquires, explores, develops, and operates gold resource properties. Its principal asset is the Plutonic gold mine that is located approximately 800km north east of Perth, Western Australia. The company was formerly known as 2525908 Ontario Inc and changed its name to Superior Gold Inc December 2016.

